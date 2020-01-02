Pogba out for a few weeks, confirms Man Utd boss Solskjaer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is likely to be out of action for "a few weeks" due to further problems with a troublesome ankle, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says.

Having missed much of the past three months due to injury, Pogba returned in the 2-0 loss at Watford on December 22 and played the second half of the 4-1 win over Newcastle United four days later.

The France international missed the 2-0 victory at Burnley after complaining of discomfort, but Solskjaer had expected him to be available to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

However, after leaving Pogba out of the matchday squad, Solskjaer confirmed the midfielder is likely to be missing for some time.

"He's injured," Solskjaer told MUTV. "He's feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he'll be out for a few weeks."

The news is a blow to United given Scott McTominay is also sidelined with a knee problem ahead of a gruelling run of matches.

After Wednesday's game at Emirates Stadium, United head to Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and then host Manchester City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

They then face Norwich City at Old Trafford before heading to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool, with a further league match against Burnley and the second leg of the EFL Cup tie with City to come before February.