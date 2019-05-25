Pope commits to Burnley after injury woes

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 25 May 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope has signed a long-term contract extension at Burnley, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old has committed to life at Turf Moor until June 2023, with an option of a further 12 months.

Pope's performances last term earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2018 World Cup, although a dislocated shoulder sustained during a Europa League tie at Aberdeen last July left him sidelined for five months.

He then found his route to the first team blocked by Tom Heaton and Joe Hart, with only a pair of FA Cup appearances to show for his efforts, but Pope is relishing the challenge of re-establishing himself under Sean Dyche in 2019-20.

"I am in a good place. The shoulder feels good and I'm looking forward to coming back ready for next season," he told Burnley's official website.

"With the contract being for a further four years that will carry me through the majority of my career.

"When you look at a long deal like that, you take into context the club you're at and the people you will be around every day.

"I love being where I am and working with the lads every day. It's an enjoyable place to be."

Advertisement

Pope had 12 months to run on his previous deal and Dyche is pleased to have the player's future secured.

"After a difficult, injury-affected year, through no fault of his own, Nick lost a season's work," he said.

"But we are absolutely delighted that he has now agreed a new long-term deal, which mirrors the aim of the club.

"We have always said we want to be strong in the market and that includes when it comes to other clubs trying to get our players. This is a clear sign of that.

"Nick has shown himself to be a real professional and we are delighted to have him at the club until 2024 and look forward to continuing the good work he has already achieved."