Porto extends contract with Casillas for another season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    20 Mar 2019, 20:38 IST
AP Image

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto says veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas will stay with the club for at least another season.

The Portuguese club says Casillas' contract has been extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option for another one-year extension.

The 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been with Porto since signing from Real Madrid in 2015.

Casillas says he hopes to "finish his career" with Porto, which is the club that "feels like home."

The Spaniard won five league titles and three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain's national team.

Casillas helped Porto win the Portuguese league last season.

