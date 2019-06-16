×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG must end 'celebrity behaviour', says Al-Khelaifi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    16 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST
Nasser Al-Khelaifi - cropped
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants an end to the "celebrity behaviour" at the club and hopes the return of Leonardo as sporting director will help achieve it.

Leonardo was on Friday named as Antero Henrique's successor in the role, which he previously held between 2011 and 2013.

Thomas Tuchel's side retained their Ligue 1 crown last season, but they exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage and the Coupe de la Ligue in the quarter-finals, before losing to Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

And following a largely underwhelming 2018-19 campaign at the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaifi wants PSG's players to reconsider how they conduct themselves.

"Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before," he told France Football. "It must be completely different. 

"They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore."

Al-Khelaifi acknowledged that change was required behind the scenes and is pleased with the appointment of Leonardo, who oversaw the club's takeover by Qatar Sports Investments during his first spell as sporting director.

"I realised that changes were essential, otherwise we were going nowhere," he said. "In two minutes the case was settled between [me and Leonardo]. 

"He will have all the sporting powers. Leo is my guy. He is incredible. I have total confidence in him. His natural authority will do good for everyone, especially the players."

Advertisement
3 reasons why PSG must go all out and sign Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
PSG need 'people who want to be there', says Djorkaeff
RELATED STORY
Mbappe denies making PSG demands
RELATED STORY
PSG must accept Champions League 'accident' – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Tuchel will not make Neymar PSG captain
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Mbappe requests transfer from PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe's father reveals the two reasons why his son wants out of PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer news: Lille set to sign PSG striker Timothy Weah
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, De Ligt could reject Barca for PSG and more Barcelona transfer news: 12 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Two players the Reds must sign this summer to become unstoppable next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Today PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
Today URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
Tomorrow JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
19 Jun BOL PER 03:00 AM Bolivia vs Peru
International Friendlies 2019
FT MOR ZAM
2 - 3
 Morocco vs Zambia
16 Jun TAN ZIM 10:30 PM Tanzania vs Zimbabwe
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
Tomorrow BEN MAU 06:30 PM Benin vs Mauritania
19 Jun ZAM COT 06:00 PM Zambia vs Côte d'Ivoire
19 Jun SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us