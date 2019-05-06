×
PSG's a club where all players are ready to go – Pjanic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    06 May 2019, 05:36 IST
MiralemPjanic-cropped
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic said Paris Saint-Germain are a "club where all players are ready to go" amid links with the French champions.

Pjanic is contracted to Serie A holders Juventus until 2023 but the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both PSG and Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals this season to help Juve claim their eighth successive Scudetto and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Asked about reported interest from Paris, former Metz and Lyon midfielder Pjanic told Canal+: "PSG are among the best European clubs. In the Champions League, they want to take a step.

"It's a club where all players are ready to go. This club is respected and there is a good chance of winning the Champions League there."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finoallafine #w8nderful

A post shared by Miralem Pjanić (@miralem_pjanic) on

Pjanic, who has been in Turin since leaving Italian rivals Roma in 2016, added: "Everything is possible. It's been eight years I've been in Italy.

"I'm at a very big club. We must find an agreement [with Juventus] but I don't think about all that right now. I just think about finishing my season.

"We'll see what happens during the holidays, but I respect this club and we have good players there. I can say my aim for the next few years is to win the Champions League.

"With my family, I feel good in Italy. The country lives football and as a player you live well there. You see the difference with France, for example. It's good to live."

