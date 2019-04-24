×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pukki, Sharp and Abraham top PFA Championship Team of the Year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    24 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST
Teemu Pukki
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki

Norwich City and Leeds United dominate this season's Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Championship Team of the Year, providing three players each.

Leaders Norwich, who are all but guaranteed to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, have Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis included.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, the league's top scorer with 28 Championship goals this season, is up front alongside Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Tammy Abraham, who has hit 25 league goals for Aston Villa in his loan spell from Chelsea.

Sheffield United, second in the table and three points clear of Leeds with two games to go, also provide Oliver Norwood among the midfielders, while Villa playmaker Jack Grealish makes the cut.

Despite an untimely loss of form seeming set to land them in the play-offs, Leeds have defensive duo Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson both in the side, along with Pablo Hernandez.

The only player named in the PFA's XI who does not feature for one of the Championship's top three or fifth-placed Villa is the goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, who plies his trade at play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough.

West Brom strike pair Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle, who have scored 21 and 23 Championship goals respectively this season, are among the players to miss out.

There was also no place for Brentford's Neal Maupay, second behind Pukki in the scoring charts, or his team-mate Said Benrahma, whose 14 Championship assists is a league-high.

Advertisement

Birmingham City's Che Adams was named on the three-man shortlist for Championship's Player of the Season award, which was won by Pukki, but he did not gain selection despite netting 22 league goals.


PFA Championship Team of the Year in full:

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough); Max Aarons (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Jamal Lewis (Norwich); Pablo Hernandez (Leeds), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa); Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Advertisement
Opinion: Ranking the top 5 candidates for the PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Wilder beats Bielsa to Championship award, only two Leeds players in Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk & Sterling lead PFA Player of the Year nominations
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard: Why the Belgian is an underrated contender to win the PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 6 nominees for PFA Player of the Year 2019
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Blades overhaul Leeds, Norwich march on
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who can lift the PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
English Championship transfer news: Leeds going in for Scottish striker, Tammy Abraham saga continues and other news- January 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: PFA Team of the Year Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us