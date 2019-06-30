×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rabiot in Turin to complete Juventus switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    30 Jun 2019, 22:24 IST
adrien rabiot - cropped
PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin to complete his move to Juventus.

The midfielder is set to complete a free transfer to the Serie A champions, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring on Sunday.

Rabiot, 24, was linked to a host of leading European clubs after a contract dispute contributed to him being frozen out of the first-team picture at the Parc des Princes last season.

Juventus tweeted a short video clip of Rabiot getting into a car after landing in Italy.

The Bianconeri will begin life under Maurizio Sarri in 2019-20 and the former Napoli and Chelsea boss will have his midfield stocks boosted by the arrival of Aaron Ramsey, also on a free, after the Wales international opted to end an 11-year association with Arsenal.

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur penned a new five-year deal at the Allianz Stadium last week.

A big money move from Juventus to secure highly rated Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has also been mooted.

Reports have claimed Juve are preparing to complete an imminent deal for the Netherlands centre-back.

Advertisement
Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot set for medical tomorrow ahead of his move to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri are set to seal the deal for PSG star Adrien Rabiot
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: 'We love Pogba' says Juve Director, confirms pursuit of Rabiot
RELATED STORY
Rabiot reveals Juventus talks, hints at Man United switch
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Rabiot all set to reject approaches from Old Trafford to join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus 'love' Pogba and want Rabiot - Paratici
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Pogba calls Sarri to force through Juventus switch
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
PEN URU PER
4 - 5
 Uruguay vs Peru
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT BEN GUI
0 - 0
 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
79' BUR GUI
0 - 2
 Burundi vs Guinea
76' MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
Tomorrow NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Tomorrow SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
02 Jul TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
02 Jul KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
02 Jul GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
02 Jul BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us