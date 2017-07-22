Randolph joins Middlesbrough in Â£5m move

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has become Middlesbrough's sixth signing of the transfer window after sealing a £5million switch from West Ham.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 22:13 IST

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Darren Randolph has completed a Â£5million transfer from West Ham to Middlesbrough after the arrival of Joe Hart saw him fall down the pecking orderÂ at London Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland international made 22 Premier League appearances for the Hammers in 2016-17, helping Slaven Bilic's side finish 11th, but Hart's signing on loan from Manchester City left him unlikely to be first choice in the new season.

Randolph joined West Ham on a free transfer after being released by Birmingham City in 2015 andÂ Bilic told the club's official website: "I would like to thank Darren for his service to the club over the past two years. He has been a fantastic professional and, as a player and a person, has the respect of everyone at West Ham.

Thanks for the memories, @RandzOfficial! Here's some of Darren's best moments in a Hammers shirt.#COYI pic.twitter.com/Ipmy4Zy4HT â€” West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 22, 2017

"Darren is a very good goalkeeper, and I didn't want him to leave. However, I could not guarantee him regular first-team football and, with the possibility of playing at the World Cup for the Republic of Ireland next summer, he wanted to take up the offer from Middlesbrough.

"We didn't think it was right to deny him this opportunity to establish himself as a number one playing every week in the Championship, but I am sorry to see him go and I wish him all the very best in the future."

Randolph is Middlesbrough's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the club-record capture of Britt Assombalonga for Â£15m from Nottingham Forest.