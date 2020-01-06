×
Real Madrid duo Benzema and Bale set to miss Supercopa de Espana

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 06, 2020
Jan 06, 2020 IST
BaleBenzema - cropped
Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale (L) and Karim Benzema (R)

Real Madrid are set to be without Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale for the Supercopa de Espana.

The club on Monday announced Benzema had been diagnosed with a hamstring injury, while Bale has an infection in his upper respiratory tract.

No timescale for the recovery of either player was provided by Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's squad were due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of their semi-final against Valencia in Jeddah on Wednesday.

With Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez already sidelined, Zidane is set to give prominent roles to Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Valencia confirmed on Sunday Rodrigo Moreno had sustained a sprained knee but he was included in their 26-man squad to face Madrid.

Real Madrid CF Football
