×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Relegation-threatened Udinese fires Nicola after 4 months

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:40 IST
AP Image

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Only one point above the relegation zone with 11 matches to play, Udinese has fired its coach for the second time this season.

The northern club announced the removal of Davide Nicola on Wednesday, four months after Nicola was hired to replace Julio Velazquez.

Udinese said a new coach will be named "shortly."

The move comes three days after a 4-2 loss at Napoli left Udinese 16th, level on points with Empoli and one point above Bologna.

Udinese is one spot below where the club sat when Nicola was hired in November.

Despite a modest budget, Udinese has remained in Serie A continuously since the 1995-96 season — behind only Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan and Lazio in terms of consecutive seasons in the top division.

Igor Tudor, who coached Udinese last season, is reportedly the top choice to replace Nicola.

It's the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Serie A this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Napoli keeper Ospina kept in hospital after head injury against Udinese
RELATED STORY
Juventus crush Udinese 4-1
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan vs Udinese: Match preview, team news, and predictions | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Teen Kean scores 2 as Juventus beats Udinese 4-1 in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Zeegelaar follows Okaka from Watford to Udinese
RELATED STORY
Okaka heads to Udinese on loan
RELATED STORY
Sevilla fires coach Pablo Machin after poor run
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018/19: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Struggling Leicester fires Puel after winless run
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
International Friendlies 2019
Today IRA SYR 08:30 PM Iraq vs Syria
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
22 Mar KOR BOL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Bolivia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us