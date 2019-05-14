×
Robben: Retirement an option after Bayern departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
226   //    14 May 2019, 23:06 IST
Arjen Robben - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben has admitted he could retire when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old winger is set to depart the Allianz Arena after a decade and is yet to make a call on his next move.

Persistent fitness issues have hampered Robben's final season in Bavaria, though he has still been linked with the likes of Inter and former clubs PSV and Groningen.

The Champions League winner revealed in January that several clubs had made contact, but all options remain on the table.

"I'm late in making a decision, but that has to do with my injury. I wanted to get back on the pitch and then think about my future," Robben told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I hope to make a decision within one or two weeks, but I can't promise anything.

"It's not an easy choice to make. The whole package has to be right, not just in a footballing sense but also for my family.

"The easiest thing to do would be to stop. That is also an option for me, but I'm not sure whether I will do that."

Robben recently returned from a calf injury to make his 700th professional appearance and will bow out from Bayern with an eighth Bundesliga title if the leaders avoid defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season.

"I've already played Saturday's game three times in my head," the former Netherlands international said.

"It would be absolutely incredible [to finish with the title]. That's a dream, but you have to make dreams come true. I am convinced that it works."

Robben will be joined in leaving Bayern by Franck Ribery and experienced full-back Rafinha, who has become the latest long-serving squad member to confirm his impending departure.

The 33-year-old Brazilian said his fond memories of a lengthy stay with the German giants will not be sullied if second-placed Borussia Dortmund pip them to top spot.

"We've been together for so long. That's the most important. Not the last game or the last title," Rafinha said.

"The friendship we have here is the most important thing. That's why my mother said that I should say thank you for everything, to all employees and players. These people are very important to me."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
