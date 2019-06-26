×
Roma cancel training camp amid uncertainty over season start date

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    26 Jun 2019, 19:58 IST
Paulo Fonseca - cropped
Roma boss Paulo Fonseca

Roma have cancelled their pre-season training camp in Pinzolo due to uncertainty over the date of their first competitive fixture of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The Giallorossi finished sixth in Serie A last season and were scheduled to participate in the Europa League second qualifying round at the end of July.

But amid suggestions that fifth-place finishers AC Milan are planning to withdraw from the competition because of financial issues, potentially giving Roma a bye to the group stage, Paulo Fonseca's side have taken the decision to scrap their trip to the Italian Alps later this week.

"First and foremost, we want to sincerely apologise to those Roma fans who have already made plans to follow us throughout the training camp, and all the people of Pinzolo," chief executive Guido Fienga said in a statement published on the club's official website.

"This was not an easy decision to take but following discussions with the coach and the football department, it has been decided to postpone the start of pre-season preparations to ensure our players are in the best possible shape for the first game of the new campaign.

"We understand the inconvenience this will cause fans who had booked travel and accommodation in Pinzolo to attend the training camp and we are looking into what we can to do alleviate the disappointment this late cancellation has caused."

Roma have been busy restructuring their coaching and backroom staff during the close-season, with a new head coach and sporting director appointed over the past fortnight.

Europa League 2018-19
