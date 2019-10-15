Ronaldo 700: A breakdown of CR7's goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo joined an elite list of players by scoring the 700th goal of an incredible career in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday.

Portugal may have suffered a setback in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, but it was still an occasion to remember for the 34-year-old in Kiev.

Ronaldo converted a second-half penalty to reach the personal landmark, 17 years on from scoring his first senior goal for Sporting Lisbon against Moreirense.

Here, we take a closer look at the Juventus forward's scoring stats for club and country down the years with the aid of Opta.

700 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 700th career goal for club and country:



Sporting CP - 5

Manchester United - 118

Real Madrid - 450

Juventus - 32

Portugal - 95



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/kH6pHYR7qK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2019

450 - The bulk of Ronaldo's 700 goals were scored for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

69 - It was during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, in 2011-12, that he enjoyed his most prolific scoring campaign to date.

311 - Ronaldo broke the 300-goal barrier in LaLiga, making it his favoured competition.

442 - The Portuguese superstar added to his tally of right-footed goals with the penalty against Ukraine, compared to 129 with his left,127 with his head and two from other body parts.

Para uns, impossível, Para o melhor de sempre, não é suficiente. #CR700 fez história e já só pensa no próximo golo: porque uma verdadeira lenda nunca descansa. #TodosPortugal pic.twitter.com/sfXrGFxRMn — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 14, 2019

113 - Ronaldo has become an expert at converting penalties, while also crafting a speciality out of scoring direct free-kicks - 55 of them in all.

165 - The most common time period for Ronaldo to score is between the 76th and 90th minutes.

95 - Monday's consolation strike against Ukraine moved the prolific forward to within five goals of a century for Portugal.