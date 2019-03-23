Ronaldo display not a focus for Santos

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in a 0-0 draw against Ukraine on Friday.

Ronaldo made his international return as Portugal were held in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Lisbon.

Santos said there was no point discussing the Juventus star's performance, insisting his focus was on the team as a whole.

"It is not the solution not to be in Cristiano's head – with Cristiano or without Cristiano," he told a news conference.

"What matters is Portugal and Portugal didn't win. The players are not satisfied.

Focados no próximo jogo! Segunda-feira, precisamos do apoio de TODOS, mais do que nunca! #TodosPortugal pic.twitter.com/Uay4LdgmQx — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 22, 2019

"They obviously have big experience as they play in big clubs, but they are dissatisfied, which is obviously normal.

"But now we have to think about the next game. And even with Cristiano or without Cristiano. This isn't the point.

"We have to think about the collective moment of the team and don't focus on the question of having or not having Cristiano to play."

Portugal continue their Group B campaign when they host Serbia on Monday.