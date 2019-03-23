×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo display not a focus for Santos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
190   //    23 Mar 2019, 09:08 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in a 0-0 draw against Ukraine on Friday.

Ronaldo made his international return as Portugal were held in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Lisbon.

Santos said there was no point discussing the Juventus star's performance, insisting his focus was on the team as a whole.

"It is not the solution not to be in Cristiano's head – with Cristiano or without Cristiano," he told a news conference.

"What matters is Portugal and Portugal didn't win. The players are not satisfied.

"They obviously have big experience as they play in big clubs, but they are dissatisfied, which is obviously normal.

"But now we have to think about the next game. And even with Cristiano or without Cristiano. This isn't the point.

"We have to think about the collective moment of the team and don't focus on the question of having or not having Cristiano to play."

Portugal continue their Group B campaign when they host Serbia on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ronaldo: Serie A tougher than LaLiga or Premier League
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal for European qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Santos convinced Portugal will be spurred on by Ukraine stalemate
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United star reveals a chat between him and Cristiano Ronaldo where Juventus star predicts the outcome against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 3 revenge gestures
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo- Player profile | The Story of a Living Legend!
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
4 Champions League Records Ronaldo set against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
22 Mar MAL MOR 06:30 PM Malawi vs Morocco
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us