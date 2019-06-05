Ronaldo is still the world's best player – Nani
Cristiano Ronaldo is still the world's best player despite not reaching his usual heights at Juventus, according to former Portugal team-mate Nani.
Ronaldo helped Juve win Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season in Italy, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.
However, that was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lowest scoring return since 2008-09, when he netted 26 for Manchester United.
But Nani – now playing for MLS side Orlando City – has no doubt Ronaldo is still the best player in the world.
"It was a successful season for him. I think he did great," he told Omnisport.
One month ago today, @Cristiano scored THIS bullet header in the Turin Derby! #ForzaJuve #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/ShNlbeCsdK— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 3, 2019
"It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical, the defenders there defend a lot.
"He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great."
While Juve won an eighth successive Serie A title, they again fell short in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 1996, losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.