Ronaldo is still the world's best player – Nani

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    05 Jun 2019, 06:54 IST
cristiano ronaldo - cropped.
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the world's best player despite not reaching his usual heights at Juventus, according to former Portugal team-mate Nani.

Ronaldo helped Juve win Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season in Italy, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

However, that was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lowest scoring return since 2008-09, when he netted 26 for Manchester United.

But Nani – now playing for MLS side Orlando City – has no doubt Ronaldo is still the best player in the world.

"It was a successful season for him. I think he did great," he told Omnisport.

"It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical, the defenders there defend a lot.

"He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great."

While Juve won an eighth successive Serie A title, they again fell short in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 1996, losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

