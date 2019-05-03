Ronaldo not ruling out coaching in future

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is open to moving into coaching at the end of his playing career.

Ronaldo, 34, has starred as a player, winning five Ballons d'Or and five Champions League titles among numerous other honours.

The Portuguese forward is contracted at Juve until 2022 and said he could consider coaching after he retires.

"I'm not ruling it out," Ronaldo told ICON magazine, via AS.

Ronaldo has helped Juve win the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana in his first season at the club, scoring 27 goals in 40 games.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said he was delighted with the way he had adapted to life in Turin.

"You must be humble, learn that you don't know everything. If you're smart, you get little things that make you better as an athlete," Ronaldo said.

"In Juve I adapted perfectly. They saw that there's nothing false about me. He is Cristiano and he is what he is because he takes care of himself.

"It is one thing to speak and another to do. Why did I win five Ballons d'Or and five Champions [Leagues]?"

With the Serie A title already secured, Juve host Torino in a derby clash on Friday.