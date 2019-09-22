Ronaldo: People are stupid and talk too much

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reserved some sharp words for his critics after hauling Juventus to a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri's men were forced to come from goal down on Saturday - Miguel Veloso's fabulous long-range strike stunning the Allianz Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey opened his Juve account with an equaliser after the half-hour and a fired-up Ronaldo lashed home a 49th minute penalty that proved decisive in the final reckoning.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner courted controversy during midweek when he gestured provocatively to Atletico Madrid fans in Juventus' 2-2 Champions League draw in the Spanish capital.

Having explained he was telling Atleti fans "you have to learn", Ronaldo was unimpressed to be fielding further questions about the matter after the Verona match.

He told Sky Italia: "People like to talk too much. That's all.

"People are stupid and talk too much."

In the aftermath of a patchy display, Sarri conceded his Juve are "a team under construction" and Ronaldo similarly urged patience.

"The important thing is that the team won," he said.

"We were tired after the Champions League, which is only natural after the travelling and the intense match in Madrid, but we were able to get it done."