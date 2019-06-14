Ronaldo wants him at Juventus – Matthaus backs James to make Serie A switch

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 14 Jun 2019, 20:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo may link up again at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has told James Rodriguez to join Juventus, according to Lothar Matthaus.

James – who is currently preparing for Colombia's Copa America campaign – is set to leave Real Madrid this off-season.

The playmaker has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but will not extend his stay in Germany.

And Bayern great Matthaus believes the 27-year-old has his heart set on a move to Serie A, with James' former Madrid club-mate Ronaldo having instructed him to join Juve.

"I see him at Juventus," Matthaus told Spanish publication AS.

"We had a conversation two weeks ago, during the celebration of Bayern's Bundesliga win.

"He is very close to Ronaldo and told me that he was in contact with him and that he has told him that he wants to have him at Juventus.

"I understand why as James can serve Ronaldo so that he can score and the two of them can shine."

14 - Only Robert Lewandowski (51) has scored more Bundesliga goals for @FCBayernEN in the previous two seasons than @jamesdrodriguez (14). Farewell. pic.twitter.com/wNhCT0c5uM — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) 5 June 2019

Advertisement

James signed for Madrid in 2014, on the back of starring for Colombia and winning the golden boot at the World Cup in Brazil.

Juve are not the only Italian club rumoured to be interested in the former Monaco player, with Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge of Los Blancos when James arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly keen on his services.

Maurizio Sarri looks set to be appointed as Juve's coach, following Massimiliano Allegri's departure at the end of last season, with a compensation package reportedly agreed with Chelsea.