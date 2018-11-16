×
Rooney backing Kane to break England record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    16 Nov 2018, 05:54 IST
Rooney - cropped
Wayne Rooney and England's Harry Kane

Wayne Rooney has backed England captain Harry Kane to break his record tally of 53 international goals for the nation.

Former Everton and Manchester United forward Rooney came out of international retirement to feature for England against the United States on Thursday, as Gareth Southgate's side ran out 3-0 winners at Wembley.

Rooney, who inspired DC United to the MLS play-offs, almost marked his 120th and final cap with a goal, but saw his low strike saved by Brad Guzan.

Prior to the friendly, which was played in honour of the Wayne Rooney Foundation, Kane and FA chairman Greg Clarke made a presentation to the 33-year-old.

And Rooney hopes that one day, it will be him presenting an award to Kane – who has scored 19 times for his country – for breaking the record goals haul in an England shirt.

"I look forward to presenting him with the trophy," Rooney told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I asked Harry to present me with the award because I believe he will beat my goalscoring record.

"It was great to be out there in front of the fans again and it was special for me and my family."

Omnisport
NEWS
Rooney: Kane and Sterling are England superstars
5 players who could break Alan Shearer's Premier League...
English Best XI to have played with Wayne Rooney 
Should Wayne Rooney play for England again?
Rooney ready to enjoy England farewell after pressure of...
Southgate defends giving Rooney a final England appearance
Road to 120th International Cap: Looking back at Wayne...
Wayne Rooney to play for England one last time, against USA
Rooney gave England squad a lesson in humility - Southgate
Rooney deserves special England day - Antonio
