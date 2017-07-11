Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton

Following his move to Everton, Wayne Rooney wants to win back his place in the England squad.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 13:01 IST

Everton's Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney hopes to force his way back into the England squad after completing a move back to boyhood club Everton.

Record goalscorer Rooney has not featured for the national team since winning his 119th cap against Scotland in November, having fallen out of favour at former club Manchester United.

But Rooney is not ready to give up on his England career just yet and believes a good run of form with Everton could give national boss Gareth Southgate something to think about.

"As you well know, I love playing for England," said Rooney.

"Gareth had to make a decision — as Jose Mourinho did — but I spoke to him. I wasn't playing the football that I like and I don't think you should play for your country if you are not playing for your club.

"So I understood his decision fully. He told me that if I get back playing every week then the door is still open to return to the squad.

"It would be great if I could do that. If I do well here, I'm sure he will have a decision to make."

Rooney says he would have called time on his England career if he had taken up the opportunity of a move to the Chinese Super League.

"I want to play for England," added Rooney. "If I'd gone to China, which was an option, then I would have called it a day myself.

"It just wouldn't have been right for me to try to carry on playing for England if I had gone there."