Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti

Inter battled to a 2-1 win over Wattens, with young striker Matteo Rover netting the winner for Luciano Spalletti's side.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 23:23 IST

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti

A late header from Matteo Rover gave Inter a 2-1 friendly win over Wattens in Luciano Spalletti's first match in charge of the club.

The Serie A side had looked set to be held to a disappointing draw after Simon Zangerl cancelled out Andrea Pinamonti's first-half opener.

But Rover rose highest to turn in the winning goal in the 86th minute to give Spalletti an encouraging result in his first pre-season game.

The former Roma head coach, who took over at San Siro on June 9, fielded a starting line-up featuring a mix of youngsters and established first-team players, including Samir Handanovic, Jeison Murillo, Miranda, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Andrea Ranocchia, who is back following a loan spell with Hull City.

It was highly rated young striker Pinamonti who opened the scoring after 27 minutes, collecting the ball from Marco Sala before picking out the bottom-left corner with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Wattens performed well for the majority against their more heralded opponents and were good value for their equaliser 15 minutes from time, with Zangerl sliding in to prod Kevin Nitzlnader's low cross from the left into the net.

Inter pushed for a winner and were rewarded in the closing stages, as 18-year-old Rover turned a looping header into the bottom-right corner after the ball had come back off the crossbar following a corner.

The Austrian second-tier side could not find a late equaliser, meaning Spalletti had something to celebrate at Sportpark Reischach as he continues with Inter's pre-season training camp.