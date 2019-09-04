Rumour Has It: Inter target Eriksen as United circle

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

I wish I could decide my career like in Football Manager.

That was the thought of Christian Eriksen after he was unable to engineer a move away from Tottenham.

The transfer window slammed shut on Monday but Eriksen is still in the headlines.

TOP STORY – INTER EYE ERIKSEN BID

Inter are interested in making a January move for Tottenham star Eriksen, claims The Express.

Eriksen wanted to leave Spurs prior to the transfer window closing but a departure did not materialise amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte ready to launch Christian Eriksen bid in January if Tottenham contract stand-off continues | @TonyBanksXP #THFC #FCIM https://t.co/6MEtEQdl8Q pic.twitter.com/BJehqFy7Ky — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) September 3, 2019

Now, Antonio Conte's Inter could be willing to offer Eriksen a way out of London.

ROUND-UP

- According to The Sun, Inter may have a battle to secure Eriksen's signature. Having been linked during the transfer window, Manchester United are reportedly preparing a shock move for the Spurs star in January.

- Marca says Neymar's father "harassed" Real Madrid with phone calls as a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain became more unlikely.

- AS reports that Mariano Diaz rejected a move to Schalke prior to Monday's transfer deadline day. The Bundesliga side wanted Diaz, however, the Real Madrid forward opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#LoMásLeído | El padre de Neymar mantuvo viva la opción del Real Madrid con continuas llamadas https://t.co/NUuvAskxqn Lo cuenta @jfelixdiaz — MARCA (@marca) September 3, 2019

- Yannick Bolasie turned down the chance to join Russian giants CSKA Moscow over racism fears, according to the Daily Mail. He decided to swap Everton for Sporting CP on loan instead.

- What is better than one Sessegnon? Two. After signing Ryan from Fulham, Tottenham are targeting his twin brother Steven Sessegnon, says The Sun.