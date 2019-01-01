×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah, Mane & Aubameyang finalists for CAF Player of the Year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
222   //    01 Jan 2019, 17:28 IST
salah-cropped
Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been confirmed as the Player of the Year finalists at the 2018 CAF Awards.

The prestigious honour, set to be awarded at a gala in Dakar, Senegal, next week will go to one of three Premier League stars after sparkling in 2018.

Salah was last year's winner and he followed up his 2017 achievements with another fine 12 months, breaking the Premier League's 38-game season goals record, while leading Liverpool to the Champions League final, before ending the year on top of the league table.

Team-mate Mane - second in 2017 - has been similarly influential in the Reds' success, forming a devastating forward line along with Salah and Roberto Firmino, and netted in the Kiev final defeat to Real Madrid.

Salah and Mane both went to the World Cup, with Egypt and Senegal respectively, but neither made it past the group stage.

Meanwhile, 2015 Player of the Year Aubameyang hit the ground running in England after a big move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international scored 10 Premier League goals last term following his switch and, heading into Tuesday's action, is tied with Salah and Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts with 13 this season.

Salah and Mane were both on target as Liverpool thrashed Aubameyang's Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool trio Keita, Mane and Salah on CAF shortlist for...
RELATED STORY
Salah headlines CAF Player of the Year shortlist as...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Stats show Aubameyang barely involved as Liverpool thrash...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should we expect the unexpected...
RELATED STORY
3 Things we learned from the 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal by...
RELATED STORY
Salah avoids FA sanction for contentious Liverpool penalty
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal can win against Liverpool at...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us