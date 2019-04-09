×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri: Impossible to replace Hazard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Apr 2019, 10:48 IST
EdenHazard-cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri believes it would be "impossible" to replace Eden Hazard amid growing links with LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Hazard produced a memorable display with two goals in Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League victory over West Ham on Monday.

The rumoured Madrid target opened the scoring via a sensational solo run before sealing the points in the closing stages as Chelsea moved up to third in the table.

As speculation mounts over Hazard's future at Stamford Bridge, Sarri conceded the Belgium international is irreplaceable.

"I think a big performance from the team, [Eden] Hazard, of course, played a wonderful match," Sarri said post-match.

"He scored an incredible goal, the first goal is really an incredible goal. When Hazard is able to play like he has in the last two matches for the team, of course, it's easier.

"From the technical point of view, no [cannot afford to lose Hazard], not at the moment.

"Also because it is impossible to find another Hazard. At the moment there isn't another Hazard, the level is so high."

Advertisement

Hazard has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

 

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri still unsure over Hazard future
RELATED STORY
Hazard worth more than £100m, says Chelsea boss Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Eden Hazard is free to leave if he wants, says Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Sarri not worried Zidane could tempt Hazard to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Why Hirving Lozano could be the perfect player to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should Eden Hazard stay at Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Real Madrid closes in on Belgian wizard, Sarri looking to sign Croatian midfielder and more | 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard to inform Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us