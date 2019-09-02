Schick loaned to RB Leipzig by Roma

Patrik Schick in action for Roma

RB Leipzig have signed Roma forward Patrik Shick on loan for the rest of the season.

The Bundesliga club will pay a fee of €3.5million, with a further €500,000 depending on certain performance-related conditions being met.

If Leipzig qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League, they will have the option to make Shick's transfer permanent for €29m.

The 23-year-old Czech Republic international joined Roma on an initial loan from Sampdoria in August 2017, having impressed with 11 goals in his maiden Serie A season.

A youth product from Sparta Prague, Shick had seen a proposed move to Juventus collapse despite undergoing a medical in Turin – a saga that seemingly lingered over an underwhelming start to life in Italy's capital.

Over the course of 57 appearances for Roma in all competitions, he managed eight goals and will now look for a new lease of life with Julian Nagelsmann's Bundesliga pacesetters.

"I am very happy to be part of this great, young team and look forward to my new job," Shick, who has eight goals in 18 appearances for the Czech Republic, told his new club's official website.

"Of course, I came here to help the team and achieve our goals together. I am glad that everything worked out in the end with RB Leipzig."

Leipzig are the only team in Germany's top flight with a 100 per cent record from their opening three matches and host Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering clash on their return to action following the international break.

Roma have bolstered their attacking options on transfer deadline day with the loan signing of Nikola Kalinic from Atletico Madrid, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan also on the verge of completing a switch from Arsenal.