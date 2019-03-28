Solskjaer hopeful his commitment helps De Gea, Herrera, Mata decide futures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Juan Mata and David de Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his signing of a permanent deal at Manchester United helps move things along in contract negotiations with David de Gea, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.

United announced on Thursday that Solskjaer has been appointed the club's new full-time manager having impressed during a three-month spell as caretaker boss.

During that time, Solskjaer has had a remarkable impact, getting United back into contention for a Champions League place, while he has managed to get the best out of their key players.

Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Chris Smalling have all signed new deals since Solskjaer initially replaced Jose Mourinho, while they are reported to have triggered a one-year extension for Andreas Pereira.

But Mata, Herrera – whose deals run out in June – and De Gea – tied to United until 2020 – are yet to commit their long-term futures, and Solskjaer hopes knowing who the manager will be helps them make their decisions.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Solskjaer said: "You'd have to ask them, but to know who is the manager for next season is helpful for any player.

"We have a couple of players we are in talks with and hopefully we can get their futures sorted."

United are expected to be busy in the close-season transfer window, with several areas of the squad lacking depth, while some players are likely to be moved on.

Solskjaer warned his squad that complacency will not be accepted, while he is hoping to make early moves in the transfer market so he can begin crafting a team that will be among the fittest in the Premier League.

"There's been so many players that've been written about, or agents that have been in touch with our administration saying they want to come here," Solskjaer said.

"I'm sure when we decide what we have to do, hopefully we'll get them [new signings] in by pre-season training.

"We are looking forward, we have got to work harder. I have got some targets. I want a Man United team to be one of the hardest-working, fittest teams and that will bring results.

"Players who get complacent never last at this club, nor me. I can't be complacent and rest on that I've got the job."

