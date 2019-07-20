×
Solskjaer sees shades of Giggs in Greenwood breakthrough at Man United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
151   //    20 Jul 2019, 21:30 IST
Mason Greenwood - cropped
Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likened Mason Greenwood's emergence at Manchester United to club legend Ryan Giggs after the teenage attacker starred against Inter.

Greenwood scored his second pre-season goal when he fired home an excellent 76th-minute winner in United's deserved 1-0 victory in the International Champions Cup.

The woodwork later denied the substitute a brace in what was a lively a second-half cameo.

Solskjaer has already seen enough to fast-track the 17-year-old into his first-team calculations, much as Alex Ferguson did with a wiry Giggs in 1991.

"Mason has never been on my [list to] send out on loan," Solskjaer said.

"He's one we have to keep at our place, keep him playing when we think it's good for him and at the moment he's fine.

"He reminds me of the Giggsy story. You can't really send him on loan. For me he's ready to be in this squad.

"He's been with us the last few months and he's grown in confidence, grown in stature

"When you've got players in good form it's difficult to keep them out.

"But we've got to keep our feet on the ground with him as well because we know he's only 17 and there will be ups and downs, but at the moment he's enjoying his football."

United performed well to see off the Serie A side but it was not all good news for the Red Devils, who lost Victor Lindelof to a seemingly minor muscle problem early in the second half.

Tahith Chong also made way towards the end of the contest after receiving some heavy challenges.

"We don't know yet... I think they should be okay," Solskjaer told MUTV when asked for an update on the pair.

"We'll have to assess [Lindelof] tomorrow."

Manchester United
