Solskjaer to move family after Man Utd appointment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
354   //    28 Mar 2019, 15:50 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his family will relocate following his appointment as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer's signing was announced by the club on Thursday after he led United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and back into top-four contention in the Premier League.

United predecessor Jose Mourinho notoriously lived in a hotel throughout his time in charge at Old Trafford, with his family not moving to the local area.

But Solskjaer, who left Molde after Mourinho's December departure, will have his loved ones close by after agreeing a deal to 2022.

"We've really enjoyed the last eight years, living there in Norway, and of course it's going to be a change but we're looking forward to it, I've got to say," Solskjaer told United's official club app. 

"These six months - three now, but the six we agreed on - as a family [we said] that we'd do it separate as there wasn't any need or use to move them over. But that's gone now.

"We're moving together. We built a house - I started it in 2007, finally maybe in 2019 we can move in. It's long planning!"

Solskjaer accepted it will also be a relief to no longer have to answer questions about his United future at news conferences.

"That's going to be a nice change," Solskjaer added. "But then again you get criticised or praised every day or week. Every day is a test.

"So it's not like this is going to be a sleeping pillow, for me it's going to be extra energy to even do more for the club."

