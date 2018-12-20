South Korea not top favourites at Asian Cup: Bento

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 20 Dec 2018, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seoul, Dec 20 (AFP) South Korean football coach Paulo Bento Thursday named his squad for the upcoming Asian Cup, seeking to downplay expectations despite a string of impressive performances by his side in recent months.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is included in Bento's 23-man roster for next month's 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), alongside homegrown talent he has tested in recent friendly matches.

South Korea have remained undefeated since the Portuguese took over the helm in August, collecting three wins and three draws in friendlies, including with Chile and Uruguay.

The squad includes seven players active in Europe including Tottenham's Son, midfielders Ki Sung-yueng of Newcastle United, Hwang Hee-chan of Hamburger SV and Lee Chung-yong of Vfl Bochum as well as striker Hwang Ui-jo of Japan's Gamba Osaka.

"I'm confident that we'll play well, but I also know we're not the only team chasing the title. Other teams will be ready, too. I don't think we're the top favourites," Bento told journalists in Ulsan.

"Our main goal is to execute our style of play and do what we intend to do on the pitch," he said of the tournament in which South Korea are in Group C with China, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines.

Bento's team is scheduled to depart for the UAE on Saturday