Sporting Kansas City 2 Monterrey 5 (agg 2-10): Tigres await in Champions League final

12 Apr 2019, 08:48 IST
MiguelLayun-cropped
Monterrey star Miguel Layun celebrates

Monterrey set up an all-Mexican CONCACAF Champions League final with Tigres UANL after dismantling Sporting Kansas City 5-2 in the second leg.

Miguel Layun scored a stunning free-kick as Monterrey twice came from behind to beat hosts Sporting KC on Thursday and claim a crushing 10-2 aggregate victory.

MLS outfit Sporting KC faced an uphill battle in the semi-final clash following their humiliating 5-0 defeat to the three-time champions in Guadalupe last week.

Gerso Fernandes put Sporting KC ahead on the night thanks to his sixth-minute opener at Children's Mercy Park, though their slim hopes of reaching the final were dashed by Rogelio Funes Mori 14 minutes later.

Fernandes struck again in the 29th minute but Rodolfo Pizarro – like team-mate Funes Mori – responded to restore parity 10 minutes prior to half-time in Kansas City.

After Ilie Sanchez's unsuccessful penalty on the stroke of half-time, Monterrey's former Porto and Watford winger Layun curled a free-kick past Sporting KC goalkeeper Timothy Melia in the 61st minute.

Aviles Hurtado and Funes Mori sealed the semi-final rout during the closing stages as Monterrey progressed to the Champions League decider for the first time since 2013.

The two-legged final will get underway later this month, with Mexican rivals Tigres hosting the first match.

