Staying in is the hardest - Winks remaining grounded ahead of new season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    30 Jun 2019, 18:46 IST
Harry Winks
Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is not getting complacent in his bid to become a regular Premier League starter in the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old made 17 top-flight starts last term as he battled hip and groin injuries during somewhat of a stop-start campaign.

But Winks' quality was on full display in June's Champions League final, impressing in an ultimately disappointing outing for Tottenham as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

Winks described his season as "probably my best" in Tottenham colours but knows the importance of keeping level-headed.

"I feel I've become an important player now and I couldn't ask for more," he told Tottenham's official website.

"If you'd asked me three or four years ago if I wanted to be in this position now I would have snapped your hand off, but the most important thing now is not to get carried away, to work as hard as I can and try to stay in there and maintain that position because there are so many top players here.

"Staying in is the hardest. It's fantastic to get there but staying there is tough with so many top-quality players at the club, all wanting to start."

Tottenham have not made a signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 but have been linked with moves for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.

Premier League 2019-20
