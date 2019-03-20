Sterling 'spot on' with media criticism, says England team-mate Rose

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 20 Mar 2019, 03:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

England defender Danny Rose says fellow players were "over the moon" when Raheem Sterling made his public criticism of how the media covers black footballers.

Last December, after he was the subject of alleged racist abuse during Manchester City's Premier League game at Chelsea, Sterling posted on Instagram, offering his reflections upon the incident.

He drew parallels between the contrasting tone of two stories detailing how City youngsters Phil Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo bought expensive houses, pointing out that such uneven treatment could help to "fuel racism".

"Raheem was only saying what we all say in the dressing room," left-back Rose told BBC Sport. "It's sad really but he's 100 per cent spot on with what he said.

"The stick he used to get from the media was bang out of order. When he put the post up about the media we were all over the moon with that because we all agree. Fair play to Raheem.

"One of the few positive things about social media now is you have a voice and you can influence people.

"Now it's not just boys in the dressing room talking about the media targeting Raheem, the general public have now seen it.

"We hope it changes but it doesn't affect Raheem in any way, which we are all grateful for."

Advertisement

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi joined up with Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro on Monday after receiving a maiden call-up.

However, he joined up with his new international team-mates after Chelsea complained to UEFA that Hudson-Odoi had been racially abused by Dynamo Kiev supporters during last week's Europa League tie.

Rose, who expressed scepticism over the capacity of the football authorities to address racism ahead of last year's World Cup in Russia, offered support to the 18-year-old.

"I was only reading this morning about what Callum had gone through. It will not be solved overnight," he added.

"There will be one or two further cases in the future before we get to a solution. I wouldn't like to say I don't have faith in the authorities to deal with it as that would be worrying but it is sad.

"I hope Callum has not been affected by it and if ever he needs to talk, I'm here."

Advertisement