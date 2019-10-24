Ten Hag rues 'sloppy' Ajax showing in late Chelsea defeat

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 298 // 24 Oct 2019, 01:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag rued "sloppy" play from his side in Wednesday's late defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Michy Batshuayi struck with four minutes remaining to seal three priceless away points for the Blues, who are level with Ajax on six points after three Group H games.

It was a tough defeat for Ajax given Quincy Promes had a goal ruled out for the narrowest of offside calls and Edson Alvarez hit the post at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Ten Hag felt there was nothing to split the teams but acknowledged his side were perhaps not quite at their best.

"It was an equal match in which we were the closest to a goal for a long time," he said in quotes reported by ad.nl.

"Top matches are decided on details and we didn't look good at that goal. I sometimes found our play was sloppy. The disappointment is huge. We were equal."

Ten Hag refused to be critical of Promes' tight VAR call, adding: "It is ultimately up to the video referee."

Centre-back Daley Blind felt a draw would have been a fairer reflection of a tight game.

Advertisement

"We were sloppy at times," he said. "We can blame ourselves because that is something we are normally very strong at.

"It was a struggle and we fought. Chelsea are a top team and we didn't make it easy for them. It was a 0-0 match. That result would have been more appropriate I think."