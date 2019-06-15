×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The next Luka Jovic? Eintracht Frankfurt sign Dejan Joveljic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    15 Jun 2019, 05:54 IST
DejanJoveljic-cropped
Dejan Joveljic joins Eintracht Frankfurt from Red Star Belgrade

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Serbian forward Dejan Joveljic from Red Star Belgrade after losing Luka Jovic to Real Madrid.

Serbia star Jovic joined LaLiga giants Madrid for a reported fee of €60million after taking the Bundesliga and Europe by storm in 2018-19.

The 21-year-old scored 17 Bundesliga goals and added another 10 during Eintracht's run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Eintracht made a significant profit on Jovic as they triggered a purchase option on his two-year loan deal from Benfica for a reported €6m in April, after the forward struggled for game time at the Portuguese giants following his arrival from Red Star in 2016.

And Eintracht have turned to another Serbian frontman, luring 19-year-old Joveljic from Serbian champions Red Star on a five-year deal until June 2024.

Joveljic – born in the same city as Jovic in Bijeljina – scored eight goals and tallied two assists in 17 matches last season.

He will also team up with Jovic during Serbia's Under-21 European Championship campaign in Italy.

 

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Luka Jovic: Player Profile - Eintracht Frankfurt 2019
RELATED STORY
Eintracht Frankfurt trigger purchase option on Barcelona-linked Jovic
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid sign Jovic
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: The Serbian Wonderkid
RELATED STORY
How does Luka Jovic stack up against Real Madrid's other strikers?
RELATED STORY
No offers yet for Jovic, insist Frankfurt
RELATED STORY
Jovic, Rebic and Haller could all leave Frankfurt - Bobic
RELATED STORY
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: What they say about Real Madrid's new striker
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us