The next Luka Jovic? Eintracht Frankfurt sign Dejan Joveljic

Dejan Joveljic joins Eintracht Frankfurt from Red Star Belgrade

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Serbian forward Dejan Joveljic from Red Star Belgrade after losing Luka Jovic to Real Madrid.

Serbia star Jovic joined LaLiga giants Madrid for a reported fee of €60million after taking the Bundesliga and Europe by storm in 2018-19.

The 21-year-old scored 17 Bundesliga goals and added another 10 during Eintracht's run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Eintracht made a significant profit on Jovic as they triggered a purchase option on his two-year loan deal from Benfica for a reported €6m in April, after the forward struggled for game time at the Portuguese giants following his arrival from Red Star in 2016.

Welcome to the Eagles, Dejan Joveljic! The 19-year-old striker has signed a five-year contract at Eintracht after joining from Red Star Belgrade. #SGEhttps://t.co/tUpBEVmZ0v — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 14, 2019

And Eintracht have turned to another Serbian frontman, luring 19-year-old Joveljic from Serbian champions Red Star on a five-year deal until June 2024.

Joveljic – born in the same city as Jovic in Bijeljina – scored eight goals and tallied two assists in 17 matches last season.

He will also team up with Jovic during Serbia's Under-21 European Championship campaign in Italy.