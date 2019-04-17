×
There's nothing to announce – De Ligt dismisses Barca talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    17 Apr 2019, 10:08 IST
matthijsdeligt - cropped
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt said "there is nothing to announce" following speculation linking him with LaLiga champions Barcelona.

De Ligt – who is certain to leave Ajax at the end of the season according to head coach Erik ten Hag – is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, where Barca are among the clubs reportedly interested.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu refused to rule out a move for the 19-year-old Netherlands international in an interview during the week.

After scoring the winning goal as Ajax shocked Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate, De Ligt was tight-lipped on his future.

Asked when he would announce his transfer to Barca, De Ligt replied: "Announce? There is nothing to announce."

When the reporter pushed him further, a smiling De Ligt said: "We're in the semi-finals of the Champions League and we're first in the league. That's enough to play for."

De Ligt and Ajax will face either Tottenham or Premier League holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition.

