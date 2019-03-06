×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Tragic week', 'End of an era' - How the Spanish press reacted to Real Madrid's Ajax humiliation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
804   //    06 Mar 2019, 15:37 IST
madridfans - Cropped
Real Madrid fans wave white handkerchiefs against Ajax

Real Madrid's stranglehold on the Champions League came to an unceremonious and humiliating end against Ajax on Tuesday.

A stunned and angry Santiago Bernabeu watched on in disbelief as the Eredivisie side thumped the three-time defending champions 4-1 to secure a remarkable 5-3 aggregate triumph.

It marked the first time Madrid have been knocked out in the last 16 since the 2009-10 season, while not since 2012-13 have the previous season's winners failed to make the last eight (Chelsea were knocked out in the group stages).

Santiago Solari's short reign as head coach is now in a perilous position with the shambolic surrender following back-to-back Clasico defeats to Barcelona that ended their Copa del Rey and LaLiga title ambitions.

The Spanish press have piled into Madrid following their meek exit and here we round up the best of the newspaper reaction.


Here lies a team that made history - Marca  

A tagline that reads "[A] humiliating end of an unrepeatable cycle" pretty much summed up the mood for Madrid-favoured daily Marca, who had a poignant image of the scoreboard above an emptying Bernabeu.


Tragic week - AS

Advertisement

It was straight to the point from AS with a two-word summary of one of the bleakest weeks in the illustrious history of Los Blancos. The daily added a tweet of Real Madrid's crest in broken pieces with the caption: The best love story ever told ends.


End of an era! - SPORT 

There was little surprise that sympathy from Catalan paper SPORT for Madrid's plight was in short supply, while there was also focus on soon-to-be Barcelona import Frenkie de Jong's performance for Ajax.


Nothing at all! - Mundo Deportivo

Another Catalan paper similarly shone a glaring spotlight on Madrid's failure.


The fall of the Gods - La Gazzetta dello Sport

Naturally, it was not just the Spanish press that focused heavily on Madrid's misfortune. The embarrassing setback has been heavily covered worldwide including this strong headline from Italian paper La Gazzetta.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League round of 16: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star Luis Suarez responds to Real Madrid's Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax: 3 things we learned from the historic Ajax win at the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1 - 4 Ajax : 3 Talking points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ajax could knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Ajax Amsterdam: 3 reasons why Ajax can win | UEFA Champions League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Solari humiliate themselves against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Ajax thrash Real Madrid 4-1 to eliminate them from Champions League
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid lost to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax: Talking Points and Observations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us