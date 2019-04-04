×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Unexpected Napoli loss could move up Juve celebration

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:56 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Napoli's unexpected loss means Juventus is only two wins away from clinching a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

Injury-depleted Napoli was beaten 2-1 at relegation-threatened Empoli on Wednesday.

Juventus, which won 2-0 at Cagliari on Tuesday, leads Napoli by 18 points with eight rounds remaining and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker, too.

If Juventus beats AC Milan on Saturday and Napoli lose again to Genoa a day later, Juventus could clinch the title this weekend.

Napoli, which visits Arsenal in the Europa League quarterfinals next week, has a long list of injured players: Lorenzo Insigne, Faouzi Ghoulam, David Ospina, Amadou Diawara, Raul Albiol and Vlad Chiriches.

Empoli, which also played well in a 1-0 loss to Juventus at the weekend, went ahead when a deflected shot from Diego Farias confused goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Piotr Zielinski equalized with a long-range blast before the break and didn't celebrate — as promised — against his former club.

An uncharacteristic defensive lapse contributed to Empoli's winner, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo was left unmarked to head in from a corner.

Empoli could have had another but Meret did well to rush forward and deny Farias on a counterattack.

Empoli moved one point above the drop zone.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ancelotti surprised by Napoli superiority against Juve as he laments Meret red
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Napoli 1-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops  
RELATED STORY
Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on his move away from Napoli
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Champions League hangover behind Juve defeat - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Roma misery deepens with 4-1 home loss to Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli can end Juve's domestic dominance - Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Ranieri expects strong Roma response against Ancelotti's Napoli
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United eye move for Argentinian coach, Red Devils to move for Napoli defender in summer, and more - 13th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Marcelo provides major update on Juventus move and reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us