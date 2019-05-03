USA include Krieger in World Cup squad

USWNT

Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan headline a star-studded United States squad for the Women's World Cup as veteran Ali Krieger was a surprise inclusion.

Many of the 23 players coach Jill Ellis selected were expected to make the trip to France, but there were also a few surprises that came with Thursday's announcement.

Krieger, 34, was added to the squad, even though she has only played for the national team once in the past 25 months. But Krieger helped the Americans win the World Cup in Canada four years ago after playing every minute of every USA game in the 2011 event, and Ellis indicated earlier this month that experience was crucial.

Morgan (set to compete in her third World Cup), Megan Rapinoe (third) and Lloyd (fourth) were among those expected to make the roster as returning veterans, while Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn are three of the 11 newcomers to the tournament.

Lloyd brings the most experience for the Americans as she is the oldest player on the roster at 36, while Tierna Davidson is the youngest at age 20.

"Selecting a World Cup team is a long process, and I want to thank the players – the ones that made the final team and the ones that didn't – for all of their hard work over the past two and a half years," Ellis said in a statement.

"They all pushed each other in every training session and every game and challenged the coaches to make some tough decisions. These 23 players have been through adversity and success, and it's a group that has the talent, confidence, experience and desire to help us win the World Cup."

USA open their campaign against Thailand on June 11 before also facing Chile and Sweden in Group F.

United States: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars); Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns); Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage); Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign).