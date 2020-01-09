USA international Dest leaves Ajax training base, not 'comfortable' in Qatar

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest has left Ajax's mid-season training camp in Qatar, the Eredivisie champions have confirmed.

The Dutch-born United States international full-back will continue working with Ajax's youth team back in Amsterdam.

Dest told Ajax he "didn't feel comfortable" at the training camp, something his employers understand.

"Sergino Dest has asked if he could leave Ajax's training camp in Qatar," a short statement on the club's website read.

"He didn't feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and has responded to it. The right back matches Young Ajax in Amsterdam."

Last week, the United States Soccer Federation cancelled a planned training trip to Qatar for its men's national team amid escalating military tensions and activity in the Middle East following the US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani.