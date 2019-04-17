Valencia's Kondogbia a doubt for Copa del Rey final after second surgery

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is a doubt for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after the club confirmed he underwent a second operation on an intermuscular haematoma.

Kondogbia had a procedure due to the issue on April 7 and Marcelino was hopeful the Central African Republic midfielder would be fit to return before the end of the season.

However, Valencia announced the 26-year-old has suffered a setback and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, damaging his chances of featuring in Seville on May 25.

"Geoffrey Kondogbia was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with bleeding from an intermuscular haematoma, for which he had received surgical treatment on April 7," read a Valencia statement.

"The player underwent tests and a further operation. More information on his discharge from hospital and recovery to follow."

Kondogbia's first season as a permanent Valencia player has been blighted by injuries, limiting him to just 18 appearances in LaLiga and 27 in all competitions.

He is unlikely to feature as Valencia chase Champions League qualification – they sit three points adrift of fourth-placed Getafe in LaLiga – and glory in the Copa del Rey and Europa League.

Valencia hold a 3-1 lead over Villarreal going into the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Mestalla, they last won the competition in 2004 and doing so again would secure Champions League football for next season.

A shock defeat of Barca in the Copa del Rey would see Valencia win that trophy for the first time since 2008.