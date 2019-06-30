×
Vallejo wants Real Madrid stay despite Militao arrival

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    30 Jun 2019, 19:38 IST
Jesus Vallejo
Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo plans to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place rather than join an expected exodus from the LaLiga giants.

Opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu are likely to be limited for Vallejo in 2019-20 after Madrid snapped up Eder Militao from Porto.

The Brazilian will compete with Raphael Varane and club captain Sergio Ramos for a spot, while Zinedine Zidane also has the versatile Nacho Fernandez as a centre-back option.

Spanish defender Vallejo made only five LaLiga appearances last term but scored his first league goal for Madrid in a 3-2 home win against Villarreal in May.

Having splashed the cash to sign Militao, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in a rebuilding of Zidane's squad, Madrid are expected to allow several players to leave to raise funds.

With Marcos Llorente having been sold to city rivals Atletico Madrid, the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Dani Ceballos are among those expected to be moved on, but Vallejo does not intend to depart.

"I'm very focused on the national team," Vallejo said to Cadena COPE ahead of Sunday's European Under-21 Championship final. 

"But I want to stay at Madrid. I'm very happy and I want to succeed at the club."

Spain face holders Germany in Udine with Vallejo having so far made three starts at the tournament.

Real Madrid CF Football
Vallejo convinced he has a future at Real Madrid
