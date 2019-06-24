×
Van Dijk excited for Liverpool's future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jun 2019, 15:50 IST
vvd-cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is excited about the Reds' future following their Champions League success in 2018-19.

Jurgen Klopp's men enjoyed a fine season last term, claiming a sixth European crown and finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

That does not quite tell the entire story of their domestic campaign, however, as they amassed a remarkable haul of 97 points, the most ever collected by a side who failed to win the title. City got 98.

Klopp's side were praised for their vibrant style of play and presence of youth, with Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all having prominent roles.

Considering Liverpool's achievements and the squad they have assembled, Van Dijk – who was named Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Players' Player of the Year – thinks the Reds have much to look forward to.

"I think the future looks pretty bright," he told the club's official website.

"We have a fantastic team with players that want to develop, that want to give everything for the team and for the club.

"[There is] so much quality in the team. Sometimes you don't even realise how good [a group] of players we have – and also on the bench – that want to play and be part of the team. So, we have a fantastic future coming up."

Van Dijk was vital to Liverpool's impressive season, as the Reds conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League with him as a mainstay.

The Dutchman was keen to ensure others got credit, though, namechecking Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

"I have been consistent," he said. "I've been feeling great, with the help – obviously – of all my team-mates, but everyone has been fantastic.

"If you look around the team, Robbo has had his best season ever. Trent has been amazing for such a young guy, so mature.

"And all the centre-backs, and obviously the rest of the team have been performing at such a high level."

