×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk not bothered by England booing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    10 Jun 2019, 16:30 IST
virgil van dijk - cropped
Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has shrugged off the peculiar feature of England supporters booing him throughout the Nations League Finals.

Van Dijk headed into the inaugural UEFA event on the back of a stunning season for Liverpool, capped with Champions League glory after claiming the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year award.

While that underlined the esteem in which the 27-year-old is held by his fellow professionals, a sizable number of England fans booed his every touch during last Thursday's 3-1 semi-final win over Gareth Southgate's side after extra time in Guimaraes.

Some of the English contingent at Sunday's final in Porto, which hosts Portugal won 1-0 thanks to Goncalo Guedes' 60th-minute strike, continued this treatment but Van Dijk was unconcerned.

"I don't really care if somebody boos me or boos the team, we're trying to win the game," he said.

"We know we have a lot of support behind us anyway and at the end of the day it's us players who have to do the job. It doesn't affect me at all."

It proved a frustrating night for the Dutch at Estadio do Dragao, but Van Dijk is excited by what the future holds for a team that has bounced back impressively from missing out on both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, under the guidance of head coach Ronald Koeman.

"We have to be proud of ourselves, we made big progress as a team, in and out of the pitch, so we have to keep going and make sure we qualify for the Euros [in 2020]," he said.

Advertisement

Portugal set up with William Carvalho and Danilo Pereira in a robust midfield to counter the influence of Frenkie de Jong, while providing a solid platform for their own creative talents such as Bernardo Silva, who was named Player of the Tournament.

"It's a totally different team we faced [to England]," Van Dijk added, having rarely tussled with Cristiano Ronaldo despite pre-match anticipation of an absorbing duel.

"I think they waited for our mistakes, they sat back a little bit and let us have the ball.

"The pace of the game was not high, especially the first half, but I don't think they had too [many] big chances and were a bit luckier in the end than we were."

Advertisement
I'm glad they are booing the opposition! - Southgate jokes about Van Dijk jeers
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Champions League final mentally tough for Kane
RELATED STORY
Champions League winners Van Dijk, Wijnaldum given warm welcome by Netherlands squad
RELATED STORY
Why Virgil Van Dijk will win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Forget Messi, give Van Dijk the Ballon d'Or - Koeman
RELATED STORY
We're not going away – Van Dijk wants more after Champions League win
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: More to Portugal than just Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Nations League Final: Van Dijk and Ronaldo clash after stunning seasons
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019 news: Van Dijk backed to clinch the award by Liverpool teammate Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA SWE 12:15 AM Spain vs Sweden
Tomorrow MAL ROM 12:15 AM Malta vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR NOR 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Norway
Tomorrow POL ISR 12:15 AM Poland vs Israel
Tomorrow LAT SLO 12:15 AM Latvia vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR AUS 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Austria
Tomorrow KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Tomorrow AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
International Friendlies 2019
FT CON BUR
0 - 0
 Congo DR vs Burkina Faso
12 Jun GAM ZAM TBD Gambia vs Zambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us