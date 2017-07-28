Watford boss Silva hopes to add more players

by Reuters News 28 Jul 2017, 12:12 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Crystal Palace v Hull City - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 14/5/17 Hull City manager Marco Silva Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic/files

REUTERS - Watford's new manager Marco Silva wants to add more players to his squad in the current transfer window as the Portuguese targets Premier League survival in the upcoming season.

Silva replaced Italian Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road after an impressive stint at Hull City, keeping the side alive in the relegation battle until the penultimate game last season.

The 40-year-old said he held talks with club owner Gino Pozza with plans of a major overhaul of their roster that finished only six points above the relegation zone last season.

"Everybody knows my opinion. Gino and the board know what we need to complete our roster," Silva told a news conference.

"We have targets in our mind. The market is not easy but we will keep working to improve the situation.

"It's better for everyone if we have 95 per cent of our roster complete, that's better for the coach. We need to do four, five, six moves in the market."

Watford, who started with players of 11 different nationalities against Everton last December, could see more England youngsters in the squad as Silva looks to revise their transfer strategy.

He has already signed England youth internationals Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah and homegrown goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to the squad.

"We've signed two young international players, two quality players. If English players come it's better for our roster," he added.

"Our main goal is to continue to remain a Premier League club and always to try and do better than the last two seasons. My team will work hard and we will prepare game-by-game."

Watford host Liverpool in their opening league game of the season on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)