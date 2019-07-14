We all believe in his quality - Giroud expects Lampard to be a success at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is the perfect choice as Chelsea coach while they are operating under a transfer ban, according to striker Olivier Giroud.

The 41-year-old was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor on a three-year deal last week.

Chelsea are currently unable to register any new players because of a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA - which they have appealed through the Court of Arbitration of Sport - but Giroud insisted iconic former midfielder Lampard can get the best out of the players already available to him - including the younger members in the squad.

"I like his energy and desire to always improve and win," Giroud told Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

"I think he is the right person. He is basically a Chelsea legend.

"We all believe in his quality to improve the team and with the transfer ban it's a good opportunity for the young players to show what they can do.

"Now we're excited to play the first league game."

Giroud scored twice for Chelsea as they beat St Patrick's Athletic 4-0 in Saturday's friendly, with Mason Mount and Emerson Palmieri also on target in Dublin.

The Blues have five more matches to play before taking on Manchester United in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 campaign on August 11.

39 - Maurizio Sarri won 39 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season - the only manager to ever win more in his first season in charge of Chelsea was José Mourinho in the 2004-05 (42 wins). Special. pic.twitter.com/7ptpNog0RC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

And with a month of pre-season still to go, centre-back David Luiz claimed Lampard's methods are already starting to rub off on his team-mates.

"We are starting to understand what Lamps wants from us," he told Chelsea TV.

"It has been good to see Lamps and the staff because they know this club well and they deserve this opportunity, so there is a positive energy.

"It is always important to be positive. It is great to start pre-season this way and we need to understand the responsibility. We need to work a lot and understand what we have to do."