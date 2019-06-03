×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We're not going away – Van Dijk wants more after Champions League win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    03 Jun 2019, 09:12 IST
VirgilvanDijk - Cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk wants to see Liverpool push on from their Champions League success by challenging for more trophies next season.

Liverpool secured their first trophy since 2012 by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds were close to a drought-breaking Premier League title, but fell just short to Manchester City despite securing 97 points.

Van Dijk, the PFA Players' Player of the Year, hopes the win in Europe can lead to even further success for Liverpool.

"It's not like we're going away," the star centre-back told UK newspapers.

"In July it starts again. We're going to try everything we can to be challenging for the title, challenging for the Champions League but also for the cups.

"We definitely want to have these nights more often."

Despite an incredible season, Liverpool went into the decider against Spurs at risk of finishing the campaign without a trophy.

Advertisement

Van Dijk, 27, said there was no doubt his team deserved some silverware this season.

"If we didn't get anything this season we would definitely have been disappointed because of the way we played throughout the whole season. We deserved something," he said.

"But to be able to win the Champions League, the biggest club competition in football, is something special.

"To write history for this group of players, the staff, all the fans, and everyone who was involved, is something to be proud of."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
'Frustrated' Van Dijk aiming for Champions League triumph after title-race heartache
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk not thinking about possible trophy-less Liverpool season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita is enjoying his life at Liverpool and much more. 
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should win the Ballon d'Or this season
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Anything is possible on the final day
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk is brilliant but England can test him - Maguire
RELATED STORY
'I'm just happy for him' – Van Dijk applauds improving Keita
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk happy for Liverpool goal hero Keita
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us