West Brom 1 Brentford 1: MacLeod's late header earns Bees a point

04 Dec 2018

Lewis MacLeod celebrates his late goal for Brentford at West Brom

Lewis MacLeod's injury-time header saw Brentford strike late to earn a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing West Brom in the Championship on Monday.

West Brom dominated but were denied a fourth straight league win when MacLeod cancelled out Harvey Barnes' 77th-minute opener.

Jay Rodriguez missed an open goal and Hal Robson-Kanu wasted a great opportunity from close range as West Brom failed to take their chances.

And when Matt Phillips whacked the crossbar with a 30-yard drive it seemed as though Brentford's rearguard would hold firm at The Hawthorns.

But Barnes had other ideas, responding quickly to finish well after his first shot was blocked in the box.

Brentford looked to be heading for a seventh loss in their past eight matches but Thomas Frank's side equalised in the first minute of added time.

Emiliano Marcondes found space on the right wing to deliver a wonderful cross that found an unmarked MacLeod, who headed home at the back post.

Dwight Gayle almost snatched the points for West Brom in the 98th minute but his shot deflected just wide of Daniel Bentley's post.