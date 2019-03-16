×
West Ham rallies from 2 down to beat Huddersfield 4-3 in EPL

Associated Press
16 Mar 2019
LONDON (AP) — Huddersfield threw away a two-goal lead, and possibly its last chance to stave off relegation from the Premier League, as it lost 4-3 at West Ham on Saturday.

Last-place Huddersfield was 3-1 up after Karlan Grant scored his second goal of the game in the 65th minute and looked headed for only a second win since November, which would have kept alive its slim hopes of staying up.

But after Angelo Ogbonna pulled one back for West Ham, substitute Javier Hernandez scored two late goals to complete the comeback. It leaves Huddersfield staring at near-certain relegation as the team remained 16 points from safety with seven games left to play.

West Ham took an early lead through Mark Noble's penalty in the 15th minute but Huddersfield responded two minutes later through a header from Juninho Bacuna.

Grant then put the visitors ahead in the 30th minute and doubled the lead in the 65th by curling in a 20-yard (meter) strike.

But Huddersfield's late collapse summed up its entire season and condemned it to an eighth loss in nine league games.

West Ham is ninth.

Associated Press
NEWS
