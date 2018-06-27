Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

When an Indian kid nearly bumped into Iker Casillas at World Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
45   //    27 Jun 2018, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI) Surya Varikuti is delighted at representing India

in the 6th Gazprom Football for Friendship International Championship and at the same time a bit disappointed at missing out on a chance to meet Spanish World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The event this year brought together about 1500 children from 211 countries to share the pitch and promote a message of tolerance, friendship, equality and peace.

Surya was chosen by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to represent the country at the event.

Casillas graced the forum this year and had some encouraging words for the children.

"Iker Casillas had come but I couldn't get near him because there were a lot of kids and also bodyguards. If I could have met him, I would have asked him about his career, how he reached so far, the hard work required etc. Also may be get his autograph," Surya said on his return from Moscow.

The trip to the World Cup host nation has been a learning experience for the 12-year-old Bengaluru boy.

"It was really fun. A really good experience. I met many new people, made friends and understood about their cultures. I heard new languages and picked up a few words too.

"It was also about getting to know other countries' football, how they play and about their national teams. I learnt a few tricks also."

While Surya's team Orangutan' did not progress, the defender impressed the gathered crowd at the Sapsan Arena.

How different was playing there compared to India, he said, "Over there its kind of the same level. Here too we are exposed to a professional level. Over there it is a little more professional but mostly the same."

On his own performance, Surya said, "I feel I played really well. But we could have done better and if that had happened we could have gone further in the tournament

50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #46 Iker Casillas
RELATED STORY
7 best Iker Casillas moments at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top saves of Iker Casillas
RELATED STORY
Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas'...
RELATED STORY
World Cup: Top 5 Golden Glove winners
RELATED STORY
5 players who hate Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 4 players you don't remember that won in...
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn’t know about Arsenal’s new...
RELATED STORY
Better with one arm - Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us