×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wijnaldum frustrated as Netherlands miss out on Nations League title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    10 Jun 2019, 15:28 IST
Georginio Wijnaldum - cropped
Georginio Wijnaldum looks to fend off Danilo Pereira

Georginio Wijnaldum rued a missed opportunity to land another major trophy after Netherlands fell to defeat in the Nations League final.

The midfielder celebrated Champions League success with Liverpool at the start of June and was chasing a stunning double.

But a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Porto on Sunday scuppered that hope, and the only consolation was that the future for the Oranje looks bright after years in the doldrums.

They failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup but look to be developing into a force again, with Ronald Koeman in charge.

Wijnaldum said: "I’m very disappointed of course. But I’m still proud we came back after so many difficult years. But that doesn’t make me less disappointed.

"We should have created more chances. We should be more effective in creating chances. We didn’t do that. We only had one shot on target, and that was basically the problem."

The former Newcastle man was joined in the Dutch engine room by a fellow 28-year-old in Atalanta's Marten de Roon.

De Roon said: "I’d happily lose this final, instead of next year during the Euros.

Advertisement

"It always sucks when you lose. Especially after the things we had shown over the last months. So we’re very disappointed we couldn’t show the same things as we did in the last games."

De Roon helped his club side reach the Coppa Italia final and earn a Champions League place through a third-place finish in Serie A, and he is relieved to be finally getting a summer break.

"This season has been brilliant," he added. "But that’s something I will look back on later, because now I’m disappointed after this lost final. We wanted to win it so badly.

"The Dutch team has shown we are developing as a young team. We’re a decent squad with much quality. If we’re in good shape, we can compete with the best countries in the world."

Advertisement
Champions League winners Van Dijk, Wijnaldum given warm welcome by Netherlands squad
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 3-1 England - 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands - 4 things we learnt from the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Netherlands vs. England preview: UEFA Nations League semi-final preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Depay hails Koeman's guidance as Netherlands confirm Nations League squad
RELATED STORY
Netherlands 3-1 England: 3 reasons why the Dutch progressed to the finals | UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Netherlands train ahead of Nations League semi-final against England
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs England - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England trained on Wednesday ahead of their Nations League semi-final against Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | UEFA Nations League Final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA SWE 12:15 AM Spain vs Sweden
Tomorrow MAL ROM 12:15 AM Malta vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR NOR 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Norway
Tomorrow POL ISR 12:15 AM Poland vs Israel
Tomorrow LAT SLO 12:15 AM Latvia vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR AUS 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Austria
Tomorrow KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Tomorrow AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
International Friendlies 2019
FT CON BUR
0 - 0
 Congo DR vs Burkina Faso
12 Jun GAM ZAM TBD Gambia vs Zambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us